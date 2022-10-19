Joe Cunningham kicks off college tour with visit to Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - As the countdown gets closer to the midterm election, candidates are making their way throughout the Grand Strand.

Democratic nominee for Governor, Joe Cunningham, is on a college tour and made a stop at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday.

Vocalizing rights for women, raising the wage of teachers by 10%, and legalizing marijuana were some of the issues Cunningham addressed during his stop at CCU.

Cunningham said his platform includes ideas that should have been brought up 40 years ago.

“Wouldn’t it be great to keep our kids here in South Carolina, keep our jobs here in South Carolina,” said Cunningham. “To do that we need to eliminate the state income tax and that’s what I’m fighting for as well. Henry McMaster wants to keep it. We have the highest income tax and the entire southwest. That’s under Henry McMaster. In order for businesses and our economy to grow, we got to drop taxes down, that’s what we’re proposing.”

Cunningham also spoke about term limits, mentioning his opponent, Governor Henry McMaster has served long enough.

Several students who spoke to WMBF News said Cunningham’s views are something that hits close to home.

“Both my parents are educators, so the raise and teacher wages is really important to me,” said Molly Beck. “I’ve kind of seen them like lose their passion for education a little bit based on how they’ve been treated in South Carolina, so that’s really important to me.”

Others shared their thoughts on women’s rights.

“I really believe that women should have the rights to their own bodies, said Ryanne Forrest, a CCU student. “It’s unfortunate to see that some candidates don’t believe in that so I really encourage people to stick out for people that really need support.”

WMBF News also reached out for comments from Governor Henry McMaster. Brandon Charochak, McMaster-Evette spokesperson provided a statement on the governor’s behalf.

“Once again, Joe Cunningham is on campus, talking a big game and pandering for TikTok followers, but Governor McMaster is the one who has actually delivered for students and families,” said Charochak. “The governor has led the way in making higher education more accessible and more affordable, frozen tuition rates for four consecutive years and increased need-based scholarship funding for lower-income students by almost $53 million per year. While Joe continues to run for social media stardom, the governor will continue to deliver for students.”

Charochak said McMaster will plan to visit the Pee Dee and Grand Strand area in weeks to come.

