Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation

A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New...
A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New York. Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of persistently high inflation. For couples who file jointly for tax year 2023, the standard deduction increases to $27,700 up $1,800 from tax year 2022, the IRS announced.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of persistently high inflation.

For couples who file jointly for tax year 2023, the standard deduction increases to $27,700 up $1,800 from tax year 2022, the IRS announced. Single taxpayers and married people filing separately will see their the standard deduction rise to $13,850, up $900, and for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800, up $1,400.

The adjustments come as inflation accelerated in September, with the Consumer Price Index rising 0.4% last month after just 0.1% in August. Inflation is up 8.2% for the past 12 months.

Some items that were indexed for inflation in the past will remain unchanged, such as the personal exemption, which remains at zero. And the limitation on itemized deductions was eliminated under President Donald Trump.

The government adjusts a variety of benefits and indexes based on inflation.

Last week, the Social Security Administration announced a 8.7% cost of living adjustment increase for benefits recipients beginning in January 2023.

The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said. The maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes for 2023 is $160,200, up from $147,000 in 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
Christopher Perry
Death investigation turns into homicide in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested
Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt,...
Funeral being held for triple homicide victims including Atlantic Beach councilman
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
SCDNR report provides cause of Cherry Grove boat fire that hurt 3 adults, 1 child

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to raping, kidnapping and murdering Brittanee Drexel
.
VIDEO: Brittanee Drexel Case | Raymond Moody will appear in court for the first time
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming areas of Ukraine as part of Russia during a...
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine