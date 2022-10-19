Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County police searching for missing, endangered woman

Dorian Hernadez
Dorian Hernadez(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who’s reportedly endangered.

The Horry County Police Department said 29-year-old Dorian Hernandez was last seen on Carriage Row Lane, located outside Myrtle Beach.

Hernandez is described as being around five feet tall and 100 pounds.

She’s also known to frequent the south end of the unincorporated area of Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

