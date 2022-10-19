Submit a Tip
Florence County deputy fired after incident with disorderly suspect

(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A sheriff’s deputy in the Pee Dee has been fired after an incident involving a disorderly person.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call at the Waste Management Facility on St. Beulah Road at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The first deputy at the scene encountered the suspect and put them in handcuffs as they remained disorderly. A second deputy then “forcibly took the suspect to the ground, rendering the suspect unconscious and bleeding from the head,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye later terminated the second deputy, later identified as Cpl. Joesph Rinehart, after a review of the incident. Joye shared details of what happened with the Sheriff’s Citizen Review Board, which the sheriff’s office said unanimously agreed with the decision.

“This is not how our deputies are trained,” Joye said in a statement. “Since I was elected sheriff I have attempted to create a culture of transparency and accountability because that is what the citizens of Florence County expect and deserve from their law enforcement. This conduct is not consistent with our values and will not be tolerated.”

The FCSO said the incident has been referred to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for further investigation. SLED also requested no video from the incident be released until the investigation is complete.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment and was released into custody. They were later charged with assault and battery on the supervisor at the waste management facility. They were transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

