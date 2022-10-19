FIRST ALERT: Coldest morning of the season, plenty of sunshine ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the coldest start of the season so far with temperatures in the low-mid 30s inland, and the lower 40s for the beaches. Frost is expected, especially inland this morning as you plan to head out the door. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get the vehicle started as you plan to begin the day.

TODAY

After a chilly start to the day, plenty of sunshine will continue today as the temperatures warm up to around 60 by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies and a light wind will be around with another cool evening on tap for any evening plans.

After a cool start, highs will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s today. (WMBF)

TONIGHT

It’s important to note that we’re not done with the cold nights just yet! Another round of patchy frost is likely for the inland areas. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 30s for the inland areas. Across the Grand Strand, the lower 40s will be where we fall again tonight.

Another chilly night is on tap with some patchy frost likely. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

After a chilly morning, Temperatures will gradually start to warm up through the day on Thursday. Highs will reach the mid 60s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. That sunshine will continue with the temperatures climbing each day through the end of the week and into the weekend. By Saturday and Sunday, afternoon temperatures will return to the lower and middle 70s. A few more clouds will arrive by the weekend, but the latest model data has kept the weekend dry, which is great to see.

We will climb through the weekend and into the next week. (WMBF)

