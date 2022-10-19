Advocacy organizations shine light on the impact domestic violence has on children

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Children’s Recovery Center has seen 700 children over the last 27 years the advocacy organization has been around.

In 2021, 291 kids were seen, with 73 of them reporting domestic violence inside their homes.

The organization works towards its mission of providing a safe environment for children while its team members investigate allegations of child abuse and provide support to restore hope in children’s lives.

Dr. Carol Rahter, the Medical Director of CRC, talked about the realities of rising domestic violence numbers and how children deal with the difficult experience in their own ways.

According to Dr. Rahter, those numbers continue to rise year after year. She said there are specific warning signs to look for in order to identify an abuse situation.

“Younger kids oftentimes get significant anxiety from being in a home with domestic violence,” said Rahter. “They often don’t know when the next episode is going to happen, so they become very fearful, and often have regressive behaviors.”

CRC has two locations, one in Georgetown County and the other in Horry County. Both locations are staffed with trained professionals who specialize in all forms of abuse involving children. They said the warning signs in older children can be slightly different.

“Children who are a bit older oftentimes become withdrawn,” said Rahter “They can also start bullying others at school because they are patterning what they’re learning at home.”

An estimated 30% of cases involve some type of domestic violence in the home, which is why knowing the warning signs is important.

Counseling is also critical in addressing abuse both in the short and long term. CRC partners with a number of local clinics, like Family Bridges Therapeutic Associates, which is located across the street from CRC in Myrtle Beach.

Family Bridges specializes in child, adolescent and family counseling and works with those who have gone through traumatic experiences and domestic violence.

“Family Bridges conducts cognitive behavioral therapy with the victims,” said Rahter. “They talk about what they’ve witnessed and try to regulate their emotions.”

For more information on how you can get help for a child, CRC Horry County is available at 843-448-3400 or childrensrecoverycenter.org.

People can also reach out to law enforcement agencies, or the county department of health.

There is no shame in asking for help.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.