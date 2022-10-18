Visitation held for former Atlantic Beach councilman, wife, cousin killed in shootings

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Friends, family and former colleagues came together to pay their respects to Jim Dewitt, his wife Gloria, and cousin Natasha Stevens at Latimer Funeral Home in Conway on Monday.

“We’re pushing, we’re pushing. I think we have a good relationship with God and trust in Him,” said Gene Parker, Jim Dewitt’s cousin.

Marjorie McIver, a former colleague who has known the Dewitts for decades said all three were good people.

“They were all educators, Natasha taught abroad as well,” said McIver. “Mrs. Dewitt was a former Horry County Librarian.”

All three were shot and killed over a week ago. Jim Dewitt was a junior councilman for Atlantic Beach, who had big dreams for the small town. Part of the dream included property ownership.

“He owned a lot of properties, and had fifteen in the family,” said Parker.

With strong ties in both Conway and Atlantic Beach, family along with those communities will say their final goodbyes during a funeral service at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Conway on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m.

Pastor Charles Pee, the officiant for the service, had known the family for 40 years.

“When we have hope, we can deal with our grief much better,” said Pee. “Of course, these families have a great hope in God, great hope in people, and even great hope within themselves.”

