Summerville firefighter dies following recruit training

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.

The Summerville Fire Department sent a statement Monday evening saying the man was training with recruits earlier in the day. When he returned home, he had a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.

The fire department’s Public Information Officer isn’t able to provide the firefighter’s name at this time.

The statement went on to say, “please keep all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

