Statewide report cards shows positive increase for Horry County Schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - State report cards have been released and Horry County Schools grades are in.

HCS graduation rate showed a slight increase since 2021 from 82.7% to 83.1%, less than a percent below the state average. College and career readiness among graduates did see an increase up to 72.8% in 2022, compared to 68.0% in 2021. This brings HCS above the state average of 65.8% of students determined to be college or career ready.

Within the district, 32 of the 53 schools received a rating of good or excellent. The ratings are decided based on a 100-point scale.

Important to note, reports in 2020 and 2021 did not include these ratings since the cancellation of federally required accountability tests or waivers issued by the U.S. Department of Education as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic according to Horry County Schools Spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier.

Statistics for the SC Ready assessment in English language arts (ELA) and mathematics for Horry County Schools students were as follows:

The percentage of district students scoring “met” or “exceeding” grade-level expectations on the SC READY English Language Arts assessment rose to 52.6%, up 3.7 percentage points from 48.9% in 2021. Statewide performance increased by 4 percentage points, up to 46.6% in 2022, compared to 42.6% in 2021.

The number of district students scoring “met” or “exceeding” grade-level expectations on the SC READY Math assessment is 46.9%, up by 8 percentage points from the state’s 38.9% of students performing at the same levels and 1.7 percentage points higher than the previous year.

The results of the SC PASS testing, a statewide assessment administered to students in grades four through eight for Science and Social Studies, were as follows:

The percentage of district students scoring “met” or “exceeding” grade-level expectations on the SC PASS Science assessment was 53.7%, compared to 51.2% in 2021, and it was nearly eight percentage points higher than the state’s 46%.

End of Course Examination Program (EOCEP) scores for Horry County Schools showed the following results:

On the English II exam, 68.7% of district students scored a “C” or higher, nearly 11 percentage points higher than the state’s 57.9% of students performing at the same level.

On the Algebra exam, 58.6% of district students scored a “C” or higher, more than 14 percentage points higher than the state’s 44.2%. Results fell slightly in 2022, down from 61.0% for the district and down from 46.8% statewide in 2021.

On the Biology exam, 58.8% of district students scored a “C” or higher in 2022, nearly 12 percentage points higher than the state’s 46.9%. Both district and state performance slipped from 62.7% and 50.2%, respectively, in 2021.

The percentage of district students scoring a “C” or higher on the U.S. History and the Constitution exam is more than 13 points than the state at 51.2%, compared to the state’s 37.8%. The percentage of district students earning a “C” or higher was 46% in 2021, in comparison to 37.7% statewide.

National Career Readiness Certificates for students in 2022 slipped from 84.9% to just below the 80s at 79%. This number was still higher than the state average of 78 percent.

Students receiving NCRC Platinum and Gold levels came up 12% in 2022 to 25.4% and were just higher than the national average of 23.7%. HCS students increased the number of students earning a Platinum distinction by 10 percentage points when compared to 2021 scores.

Although report cards were released to the public in 2020 and 2021, there were no ratings due to the cancellation of federally required accountability tests or waivers issued by the U.S. Department of Education as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

