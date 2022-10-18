Submit a Tip
South Carolina women unanimous No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25

FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley cuts the net after a college basketball game in...
FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley cuts the net after a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament against UConn, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. Dawn Staley and South Carolina picked up right where they left off _ No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll, Tuesday, Oct. 18. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(AP) - South Carolina is the unanimous No. 1 team in the preseason AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll.

The defending national champions went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team last year and have been the top team for 20 straight weeks. Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee round out the top five.

UConn is sixth, the first time since 2006 that the Huskies aren’t in the first five in the preseason poll.

Louisville, Iowa State, Notre Dame and N.C. State is the rest of the top 10.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

