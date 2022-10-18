Report: Child suffered burns to 80% of body following Cherry Grove boat fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly-obtained report shows what may have caused a huge boat explosion during Labor Day in Cherry Grove.

The explosion at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Intracoastal Waterway sent three adults and a child to the hospital.

A report from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources shows that the boaters were boarding the boat when the driver started up the engine. It states that a mother had just put her daughter in the boat and sat down when the boat exploded.

Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach on Labor Day. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)

The mother jumped into the water with her daughter, along with the driver of the boat and another woman.

The report also states that a woman onboard another boat helped to pull the child from the water.

The boating accident report shows that the child suffered burns to 80% of her body because of the fire. The other three adults suffered burns to their arms and legs.

According to the SCDNR report, the primary cause of the explosion is “fault of machinery” and the second cause is “failure to vent.”

