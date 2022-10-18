Submit a Tip
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says

CMS confirmed nine students were on board.
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach at their face.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach at their face.

According to the school system, the incident happened Tuesday morning on bus 1701 for Winterfield Elementary School.

The district reported nine students were on board at the time and were transferred to another bus.

Medic evaluated the driver and reported they had non-life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating.

