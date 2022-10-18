Man shot, killed by roommate in Hickory, police say

Submit a Tip
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – One man is in custody after shooting his roommate Monday night in Hickory, authorities say.

According to Hickory Police, the shooting happened at 6:46 p.m. in the area of 5th Street Southeast near 8th Avenue Southeast.

Police said a man admitted to shooting his roommate and called law enforcement after the shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the suspect and the victim were not immediately available.

