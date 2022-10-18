Georgetown County man sentenced to 30 years for fatal home invasion

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the charges a man will face for a fatal home invasion from 2021.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said Phillip Thomas Powers, 50, pled guilty in Circuit Court Tuesday to charges stemming from the fatal home invasion near Andrews.

Powers was sentenced on four charges resulting from the Feb. 10, 2021, incident that led to the death of 64-year-old William Butler II. Those charges included voluntary manslaughter, burglary, criminal conspiracy and grand larceny.

GCSO investigators gathered evidence proving Powers entered the Butler home on the evening of Feb. 10, 2021, under the impression the Butlers would be at church. William Butler decided to stay home that evening.

Butler died of blunt force trauma.

Missing from the Butler property were a truck, firearms and jewelry. The truck was found later, burned on a logging road near Big Dam Swamp and Cumbee roads.

Investigators stated Powers had a connection to the Butlers. He rented a small house from them and had done construction work inside their home as payment.

