Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown County man sentenced to 30 years for fatal home invasion

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office - Phillip Thomas Powers
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office - Phillip Thomas Powers(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the charges a man will face for a fatal home invasion from 2021.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said Phillip Thomas Powers, 50, pled guilty in Circuit Court Tuesday to charges stemming from the fatal home invasion near Andrews.

Powers was sentenced on four charges resulting from the Feb. 10, 2021, incident that led to the death of 64-year-old William Butler II. Those charges included voluntary manslaughter, burglary, criminal conspiracy and grand larceny.

GCSO investigators gathered evidence proving Powers entered the Butler home on the evening of Feb. 10, 2021, under the impression the Butlers would be at church. William Butler decided to stay home that evening.

Butler died of blunt force trauma.

Missing from the Butler property were a truck, firearms and jewelry. The truck was found later, burned on a logging road near Big Dam Swamp and Cumbee roads.

Investigators stated Powers had a connection to the Butlers. He rented a small house from them and had done construction work inside their home as payment.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 hospitalized, lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway
4 hospitalized, lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway
No shots fired in off-field incident between students during South Florence-Wilson game
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
KREATIVE DESIGNZ
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
Jaqwon Anthony Baker
19-year-old charged with attempted murder after reported shooting in Florence County

Latest News

VIDEO: Funeral being held for triple homicide victims including Atlantic Beach councilman
(SOURCE: WMBF News)
Deputies arrest suspect connected to shooting, SWAT situation in Lake City
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
Hickory Police were called to a deadly shooting Monday night.
Man shot, killed by roommate in Hickory, police say