FIRST ALERT: Changes arrive, Frost Advisory issued

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is one of those weird days behind the cold front where our high temperature for the day has already occurred. That’s just a sign of the cold air rushing in for your Tuesday.

TODAY

Temperatures at midnight were in the upper 60s inland and lower 70s on the beaches. That will be the official high temperature for today, but it’s not what it will feel like by this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall through the morning, eventually bottoming out in the upper 40s inland and the low-mid 50s for the beaches.

Midnight is the warmest we will be all day. By this afternoon we will be in the lower 60s. (WMBF)

We will remain dry today, but it sure will be cold for this time of year. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 60s. Some of the area will struggle to reach 60° today. This is about 20-25° colder than Monday. It will be clear & breezy with winds out of the northwest around 10-15 mph.

If temperatures only reach the lower 60s today, we know it’s going to be a cold and chilly night, especially with clear skies.

TONIGHT

A FROST ADVISORY is out for inland Horry County and all of the Pee Dee as temperatures will fall well into the mid-upper 30s.

Here's a look at the frost advisory for Wednesday morning. (WMBF)

It’s important to note that a hard freeze is not expected. Along the Grand Strand, temperatures will drop to around 40° with frost unlikely.

The frost will extend for inland Horry County. Beaches should remain clear of frost. (WMBF)

The first FROST ADVISORY is out for Wednesday morning from 4 AM to 9 AM. Expect to see another advisory for Thursday morning.

The frost potential for Thursday remains inland with the beaches once again staying clear. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

Outside of the frost for Wednesday and Thursday morning, temperatures will remain cool. Highs will reach the low-mid 60s through Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Eventually, those high temperatures will reach the upper 60s by Friday & return to the 70s by the weekend.

We will climb through the week with the 70s returning by the weekend. (WMBF)

As we look ahead, it’s looking like the pattern will try to flip. The temperature outlook for next week shows increasing chances of well above normal temperatures. Thankfully, the bulk of the abnormal warmth should still be off to our northwest, this is something worth watching.

Here's a look at the temperature outlook for next week. (WMBF)

