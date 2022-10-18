Firefighters responding to two-alarm house fire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion Fire Rescue responded to a 2-alarm fire in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Byars Street for a house fire just after 3 p.m.

According to Marion Fire Rescue, the initial crews on scene found a working fire and initiated “an aggressive interior attack.”

Marion Rural Fire is assisting on the fire.

It is currently an active scene and people are asked to avoid the area.

