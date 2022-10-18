Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Firefighters responding to two-alarm house fire in Marion County

Marion Fire Rescue responded to a 2-alarm fire in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.
Marion Fire Rescue responded to a 2-alarm fire in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.(KBJR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion Fire Rescue responded to a 2-alarm fire in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Byars Street for a house fire just after 3 p.m.

According to Marion Fire Rescue, the initial crews on scene found a working fire and initiated “an aggressive interior attack.”

Marion Rural Fire is assisting on the fire.

It is currently an active scene and people are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 hospitalized, lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway
4 hospitalized, lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway
No shots fired in off-field incident between students during South Florence-Wilson game
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
KREATIVE DESIGNZ
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
Jaqwon Anthony Baker
19-year-old charged with attempted murder after reported shooting in Florence County

Latest News

VIDEO: Funeral being held for triple homicide victims including Atlantic Beach councilman
(SOURCE: WMBF News)
Deputies arrest suspect connected to shooting, SWAT situation in Lake City
Myrtle Beach firefighters raising money, awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office - Phillip Thomas Powers
Georgetown County man sentenced to 30 years for fatal home invasion