Deputies arrest suspect connected to shooting, SWAT situation in Lake City

(SOURCE: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that led to a SWAT situation over the weekend in Lake City.

Justin Burroughs is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators said he shot a person twice on Saturday along Rae Street after getting into a verbal fight with the victim.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

During the investigation on Saturday, authorities received information that the suspected gunman was inside a nearby home on Rae Street which led to a response by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team.

It was later determined that the suspect had fled the scene before SWAT arrived.

Burroughs is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while he awaits his bond hearing.

