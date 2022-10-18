Submit a Tip
Death investigation turns into homicide in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested

Christopher Perry
Christopher Perry(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after they said a death investigation turned into a homicide.

Officers were called to a report of a deceased person around 1:45 a.m. Monday behind a store along Highway 501 near 3rd Avenue North.

Police said they found the victim in a grassy area and notified detectives.

An investigation determined that the victim’s death was suspicious and opened the investigation as a homicide.

During the investigation, authorities learned that 40-year-old Christopher Perry and the victim knew each other, and Perry was the last person to see the victim on the day of the murder.

Perry was also seen leaving the area around the time of the murder and was identified by street cameras and witnesses, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Perry was taken into custody Tuesday morning and charged with murder.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning for Perry.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

