Coast RTA looking to expand services to North Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high demand for public transportation could lead to increased bus routes for tourists in North Myrtle Beach as early as next summer.

Coast RTA proposed the idea to North Myrtle Beach council leaders during their meeting on Monday evening. The idea comes after city leaders said they see an increased demand for public transportation.

The transportation authority is considering expanding its services to North Myrtle Beach while trying to lower traffic on North Ocean Boulevard.

This expansion will help tourists get around North Myrtle Beach without using their cars. RTA leaders said it’s been 14 years since RTA had public bus service in North Myrtle Beach.

Coast RTA General Manager, Bryan Piasick, said it will begin by adding public transportation at the busiest tourist destinations.

“One way we get a lot of riders is towards tourists,” said Piasick. “We ran one entertainment shuttle in Myrtle Beach and we are thinking to do something similar up there.”

Leaders of the RTA came up with the idea of letting two RTA buses take tourists to the most popular places in North Myrtle Beach.

Offering these new services to North Myrtle Beach could cost $60,000, which would include two shuttle buses offering routes in North Myrtle Beach, the same buses the company uses for Myrtle Beach for tourist transportation.

Coast RTA also addressed in the meeting some of the issues they are facing.

“We can’t grow anymore,” said Piasick. “We don’t have more room to park more vehicles.”

Other issues brought up during the meeting included location. Coast RTA has its headquarters in Conway, which is too far away when most of its public transportation is based on tourists.

In August 2022, Coast RTA was working on getting a location closer to Myrtle Beach but it could take years for Coast RTA to have a new location to better serve the tourist destinations.

Despite the challenges Coast RTA is facing, It is still working to lower traffic as Horry County’s population continues to grow.

“Obviously, if things continue to grow the way they’re growing, that’s just going to become a bigger and bigger issue,” said Piasick. “We just want to be part of that toolbox to try to address those issues.”

The plan is currently in Phase one. There is no established park-and-ride option yet, but that will be worked on in the next several months.

