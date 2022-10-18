Submit a Tip
1 arrested after shooting in Florence community, sheriff says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One man is in custody following a shooting in a Florence Monday night.

According to Florence County Sheriff, TJ Joye, the shooting happened Monday evening near Oliver Road in Florence.

A suspect has been taken into custody and is being charged with attempted murder.

There were no injuries and there is no threat to the community.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

