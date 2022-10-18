1 arrested after shooting in Florence community, sheriff says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One man is in custody following a shooting in a Florence Monday night.

According to Florence County Sheriff, TJ Joye, the shooting happened Monday evening near Oliver Road in Florence.

A suspect has been taken into custody and is being charged with attempted murder.

There were no injuries and there is no threat to the community.

