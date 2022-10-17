Suspect in Socastee-area weekend shooting wanted after fleeing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is searching for the suspect in a weekend shooting in the Socastee area.

HCPD said the incident happened near the Amberfield subdivision, located off Dick Pond Road on Saturday.

According to the report, the victim was headed to a friend’s house when the suspect blocked the road, pulled out a gun and pointed it at him through the window of his vehicle.

The victim said he eventually was able to leave the area, at which point he contacted HCPD.

The report states officers went to the suspect’s home where they were told the suspect was behind the house in a vehicle matching the suspect’s description.

When officers got to the back of the house the suspect was leaving in a red Chevy Malibu.

The report says, since the suspect was presumed, armed officers drew firearms and demanded the suspect stop the vehicle and show his hands. According to the report, the suspect sped off, leaving the area.

Not long after, the suspect’s unoccupied Chevy Malibu was located at 6 Dick Pond Rd, as stated in the report.

HCPD said camera footage and witness statements showed the suspect fled toward a new construction area.

The police department’s dog team was sent to the suspect’s vehicle at that time.

The K-9 unit pursued a track that lead to the suspect’s home, where a black backpack was found in the backyard where officers initially found the suspect leaving in the Chevy Malibu.

The report states officers found one Glock 43X and one Taurus G3 inside the backpack.

A short time later construction workers told police a person matching the suspect’s description was seen getting into a dark-colored Mercedes and leaving towards Forestbrook Rd.

Officers searching the area found a black Mercedes matching the description and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Waccamaw Blvd and Harrelson Blvd. The vehicle did not stop and led police on a chase, eventually ending at Waccamaw Blvd and Dick Scobee Rd, according to the report.

The suspect was not in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway and officers continue to search for the suspect.

