S.C. Department of Transportation announces it is debt-free

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced the department is debt-free as of Monday.

SCDOT officials announced the final payment on the agency’s outstanding highway bonds.

By paying off all outstanding debt, including State Infrastructure Bank loans, the agency is saving money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects.

With this announcement, the SCDOT becomes one of six state departments of transportation in the nation with no outstanding highway bonds or loans. This announcement follows the early repayment of loans to the State Infrastructure Bank in December 2021. By using one-time funding, that action saved SCDOT $9.2 million in future principal and interest payments.

In 2003, the agency carried approximately $1 billion in transportation debt, with annual payments of up to $100 million in 2008. By paying off debt now, the agency is in a better position financially, according to officials.

