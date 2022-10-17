Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

S.C. Department of Transportation announces it is debt-free

SCDOT officials announced the final payment on the agency’s outstanding highway bonds.
SCDOT officials announced the final payment on the agency’s outstanding highway bonds.(South Carolina Department of Transportation)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced the department is debt-free as of Monday.

SCDOT officials announced the final payment on the agency’s outstanding highway bonds.

By paying off all outstanding debt, including State Infrastructure Bank loans, the agency is saving money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects.

MORE | Study finds S.C., Ga. rural traffic deaths among highest in U.S.

With this announcement, the SCDOT becomes one of six state departments of transportation in the nation with no outstanding highway bonds or loans. This announcement follows the early repayment of loans to the State Infrastructure Bank in December 2021. By using one-time funding, that action saved SCDOT $9.2 million in future principal and interest payments.

In 2003, the agency carried approximately $1 billion in transportation debt, with annual payments of up to $100 million in 2008. By paying off debt now, the agency is in a better position financially, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KREATIVE DESIGNZ
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
4 hospitalized, lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway
4 hospitalized, lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway
Renaissance Towers
Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor
Nearly five years after being destroyed by hurricane Matthew, the Surfside Beach Pier Committee...
‘Stop Work’ order issued for buildings on Surfside Beach Pier platform

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Police Department releases report on school shooting hoax
.
VIDEO: Funeral arrangements set for Atlantic Beach councilman, wife, relative killed in shootings
Suspect in Socastee-area weekend reported shooting wanted after fleeing police, K-9 unit
Scene of hit and run that injured two troopers
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop
Jim and Gloria at CHS 30th class reunion in 2017
Funeral arrangements set for Atlantic Beach councilman, wife, cousin killed in shootings