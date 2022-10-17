Submit a Tip
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says

Crews responded to the Taylorsville Walmart around 9 a.m. on Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several Alexander County rescue and medical agencies were called to a Walmart in Taylorsville on Sunday morning, a fire officials said.

According to the Central Alexander Fire Department, crews responded to the scene around 9 a.m. after a Ford F-150 plowed into a cement wall.

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside the Walmart. The back half remained outside of the building.

The driver of the vehicle was removed from the truck after a short period and was turned over to EMS for medical care.

Crews then began to remove the pickup truck from the building by cutting away the cement blocks and shoring the building to maintain structural integrity.

Alexander Rescue Squad & EMS, Alexander County EMS, Taylorsville Police and the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

