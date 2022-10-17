Submit a Tip
Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson (3) looks on before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(NBC) - The Panthers sent Robbie Anderson to the locker room on Sunday and sent him to a new team on Monday.

The Panthers made the announcement on Twitter.

Anderson got into a shouting match with Panthers wide receivers coach Joe Dailey on the sideline in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Rams and interim head coach Steve Wilks sent Anderson to the locker room during the second half.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

