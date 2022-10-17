Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals

(NBC) - The Panthers sent Robbie Anderson to the locker room on Sunday and sent him to a new team on Monday.

The Panthers made the announcement on Twitter.

#Panthers trade wide receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizonahttps://t.co/yMkmtnzh7E — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 17, 2022

Anderson got into a shouting match with Panthers wide receivers coach Joe Dailey on the sideline in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Rams and interim head coach Steve Wilks sent Anderson to the locker room during the second half.

