Myrtle Beach Police Department releases report on school shooting hoax

Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media threat made toward the school.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A newly released report reveals details of the 911 call made to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on the morning of Oct. 5 falsely reporting a school shooting.

According to the report, a male called 911 claiming there was an unknown male in the school and multiple children had been shot in a classroom.

The caller also said the suspect was still in the school, wearing a black shirt and blue pants. He claimed the suspect came to the classroom but did not know where he came from.

MBPD arrived at Myrtle Beach Middle School at approximately 9:35 a.m.

The SRO was in the school and was unaware of any incident.

The school was placed on lockdown and cleared by multiple officers. There was no shooter on the scene and it was determined that the call was a hoax.

MBPD spokesperson MCpl Tom Vest told WMBF News that Loris High School, Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High School and Myrtle Beach Middle School received the fake reports.

A wave of shooting hoaxes plagued Horry County and the state on Oct. 5, prompting ongoing investigations.

