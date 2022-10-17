Myrtle Beach firefighters raising money, awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and first responders in the Grand Strand are raising money and awareness for the cause.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is selling pink Myrtle Beach Fire T-shirts for the month of October to raise money for Grand Strand families affected by the disease.

Firefighters have also been sporting the pink shirts this month in support and to bring awareness.

The department launched the fundraiser in 2012 after losing one of its own to an 18-year battle with the disease.

“We know lots of folks unfortunately in the community who are going through this but we are just trying to do our best to help in Ms. Rhonda Brown’s honor,” said Captain Jon Evans.

Last year the department raised $7,000 and this year they hope to raise even more.

The money raised will go to help families like the Greene Family. Ronnie Green and his wife Monica, a recent cancer survivor, will receive funds from the T-shirt sales to pay her medical bills.

Shirts are $25, and can be purchased online at myrtlebeachfire.com or in person at the Administration Office located at 921 Oak Street, Monday-Friday between 8-5 p.m.

The fire department will also be selling the shirts at the Public Safety Day event, Saturday, Oct. 22 at Coastal Grande Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

