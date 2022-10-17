Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands

Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands
Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands(Colonial Life Arena (Twitter))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Journey, the popular rock band, is stopping by Columbia as part of its Freedom Tour 2023.

The band will perform with Toto at the Colonial Life Arena on February 10.

You can buy tickets starting Friday (10/21) at 10 a.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KREATIVE DESIGNZ
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Nearly five years after being destroyed by hurricane Matthew, the Surfside Beach Pier Committee...
‘Stop Work’ order issued for buildings on Surfside Beach Pier platform
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
A strong cold front will usher in the chilliest weather so far this season.
FIRST ALERT: Warm Monday ahead of strong cold front

Latest News

south carolina abortion
Arguments in lawsuit against S.C. abortion ban begin Wednesday
Scene of hit and run that injured two troopers
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop
Suspect in Socastee-area weekend shooting wanted after fleeing police, K-9 unit
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks walks on the field before an NFL football game Sunday,...
Anderson confused after being sent off during Panthers’ loss