Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

As Halloween approaches, expert offers tips on cutting costs

The start of holiday season is the time to set expectations for the rest of the year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Halloween celebration costs can quickly add up but there are ways to save on expenses.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union offered several ways for you to save money on tricks and treats:

Set expectations with your family: Make plans and a budget so everyone is on the same page.

Be resourceful when pulling together a costume: Reuse old costumes or even host a costume exchange.

Reuse or repurpose: Use old pillowcases for trick-or-treating bags.

Don’t feel pressure to spend more than you budgeted: Most kids will have a ball if they just get to run around the neighborhood.

Halloween is a great time to set you on the right path for the rest of the year and the rest of the upcoming holidays.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KREATIVE DESIGNZ
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Nearly five years after being destroyed by hurricane Matthew, the Surfside Beach Pier Committee...
‘Stop Work’ order issued for buildings on Surfside Beach Pier platform
A strong cold front will usher in the chilliest weather so far this season.
FIRST ALERT: Warm Monday ahead of strong cold front
Renaissance Towers
Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Police Department releases report on school shooting hoax
.
VIDEO: Funeral arrangements set for Atlantic Beach councilman, wife, relative killed in shootings
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
In a 2022 study presented to the National Bureau of Economic Research, data showed that phony...
Five Star Fakes: Amazon targets social media brokers in attempt to crack down on fake online reviews
In a 2022 study presented to the National Bureau of Economic Research, data showed that phony...
Five Star Fakes: Small business owners feel big impact from fake online reviews