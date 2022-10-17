Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Genesis Care helps men and women in the Grand Strand in their battle with Cancer

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cancer and affect anyone we know and it can be a hard time during and after treatments.

Genesis Care help their patients though that process while going through one of the hardest times of their lives.

Our Halley Murrow Spoke with one survivor who says Genesis Care is one of the main reasons she’s here today!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KREATIVE DESIGNZ
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Nearly five years after being destroyed by hurricane Matthew, the Surfside Beach Pier Committee...
‘Stop Work’ order issued for buildings on Surfside Beach Pier platform
A strong cold front will usher in the chilliest weather so far this season.
FIRST ALERT: Warm Monday ahead of strong cold front
Renaissance Towers
Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor

Latest News

city of Halloween and Conway
Downtown Conway has transformed into the City of Halloween
.
Grand Strand Today - Downtown Conway Celebrates Halloween Pt 5
.
Grand Strand Today - Downtown Conway Celebrates Halloween Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - Living Your Best Life: Alpha Hydro