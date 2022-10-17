Arguments in lawsuit against S.C. abortion ban begin Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Oral arguments in the case against South Carolina’s ban on abortions begin in the South Carolina Supreme Court Wednesday morning.
The case was previously heard in lower courts and the ban blocked from going into effect since Aug. 17.
The lawsuit claims the ban violates the state’s constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection for patients’ health and relegates sexual assault victims’ access to abortion by disclosing personal information to law enforcement.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Greenville Women’s Clinic, and two physicians who provide abortions in South Carolina filed the lawsuit was filed on July 13.
Arguments are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19 and can be watched live by clicking here.
