Anderson confused after being sent off during Panthers’ loss

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks walks on the field before an NFL football game Sunday,...
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks walks on the field before an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(AP) - Robbie Anderson walked out of the locker room wearing a jacket that said “Lover Boy” on the back.

When it comes to matters between the Carolina Panthers wide receiver and his coaches, things appear to be far from hunky-dory.

Anderson was sent off the field and into the locker room by coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Wilks, named the team’s interim coach after Matt Rhule was fired last Monday, did not elaborate on why he made the decision to end Anderson’s day early.

