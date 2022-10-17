AG Wilson moves up trial date for Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The former Lowcountry lawyer will still stand trial at the end of January for the murders of his wife and son.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said the murder trial of Richard Alexander Murdaugh is rescheduled to start on January 23 and last until February 17.

An order had been signed last week setting the date for January 30, as had been discussed by the prosecution and defense.

To better fit judicial schedules, the order was changed to January 23 before it was filed.

Alex Murdaugh is charged with the murders of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. Both were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

Judge Clifton Newman will preside over the trial, which will take place at the Colleton County Courthouse.

