4 hospitalized, lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people have been taken to the hospital and lanes are closed after a crash with entrapment in Conway Monday morning.

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue arrived at 10:34 a.m. at Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck.

HCFR said extrication operations were needed.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

The South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety is investigating.

