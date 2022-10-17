Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

4 hospitalized, lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway

4 hospitalized, lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway
4 hospitalized, lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people have been taken to the hospital and lanes are closed after a crash with entrapment in Conway Monday morning.

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue arrived at 10:34 a.m. at Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck.

HCFR said extrication operations were needed.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

The South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KREATIVE DESIGNZ
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Nearly five years after being destroyed by hurricane Matthew, the Surfside Beach Pier Committee...
‘Stop Work’ order issued for buildings on Surfside Beach Pier platform
A strong cold front will usher in the chilliest weather so far this season.
FIRST ALERT: Warm Monday ahead of strong cold front
Renaissance Towers
Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh
AG Wilson moves up trial date for Alex Murdaugh
south carolina abortion
Arguments in lawsuit against S.C. abortion ban begin Wednesday
Scene of hit and run that injured two troopers
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop
Suspect in Socastee-area weekend shooting wanted after fleeing police, K-9 unit