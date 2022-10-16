Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

PHOTOS: Tennessee snaps streak, celebrates big win over Alabama

Many fans will remember Saturday night forever.
Saturday marked the sixth time in the series history that the Vols and Crimson Tide met as top-10 opponents inside Neyland Stadium.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — All eyes were on Knoxville Saturday and for a good reason. Tennessee snapped a losing streak to Alabama and celebrated in spectacular fashion, parading the goalposts through the city and smoking cigars.

Hendon Hooker drove the Vols 45 yards in 18 seconds to set up the ball in field goal range with almost no time to spare. In the last second of the game, Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal giving Tennessee a 52-49 victory over Alabama.

“It wasn’t my cleanest hit,” said McGrath in the postgame conference. “I didn’t have the best contact on the ball.”

GO VOLS! Tennessee has defeated Alabama! 🍊🏈

Posted by WVLT on Saturday, October 15, 2022

The sold-out stadium erupted, and some 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the Volunteers, who, for now, remain undefeated.

Neyland Stadium was covered in a sea of orange as fireworks popped off, surrounding the stadium in an orange glow while “Dixieland Delight” blared over the speakers.

It can be noted that Saturday was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville, as they were taken down and paraded on the strip before being thrown into the Tennessee River.

Goalpost On The Strip

GO VOLS! How are you celebrating? 🏈🧡 The goalpost is on the strip! CREDIT: Pranaav Jadhav

Posted by WVLT on Saturday, October 15, 2022

Tenessee Head Coach Josh Heupel was elated after the win.

“This is college football at its absolute best,” Heupel told reporters after the game. “We were the best team on the field tonight. That’s all we can control.”

Jalin Hyatt had a stand-out performance, catching six passes for 207 yards, setting a Tennessee record. As a result, he shared a postgame cigar with the sheriff, Peyton Manning.

Many people were so thrilled they didn’t know what to do but were sure to celebrate after such a close matchup.

“I was dying,” one fan said about the close game. “I am a lifelong Tennessee fan. I was dying. I took years off my life that game.”

On the other hand, Alabama fans left the stadium not so thrilled. Head Coach Nick Saban said the team did too many things to help Tennessee win in his postgame conference.

“We didn’t answer the bell today,” Saban said. “We did too many things to help (Tennessee).”

Here are photos from the night that will likely go down in Vol Nation history:

Caption

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly five years after being destroyed by hurricane Matthew, the Surfside Beach Pier Committee...
‘Stop Work’ order issued for buildings on Surfside Beach Pier platform
Renaissance Towers
Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Fairmont Police - Derrick Mcrae
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Old Dominion spoils homecoming for Coastal Carolina
New motorcycle shop continues, creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
VIDEO: New motorcycle shop continues, creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
Falling temperatures
FIRST ALERT: Biggest drop in temperatures of this season expected this week
KREATIVE DESIGNZ
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire