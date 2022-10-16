Submit a Tip
Person hit by stray bullet in Mullins shooting, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday, according to police.

The Mullins Police Department said two other people were shooting at each other in the area of East McIntyre Street. The victim was reportedly struck while standing at their home.

Officials added the victim has non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated. No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

