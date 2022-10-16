New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new motorcycle shop owner is ready to pave the way for more bikers in Horry County.

Kelli Williams found a love for motorcycles at just the age of four and is now watching plans come to fruition as a new business owner.

“I would probably tell my 4-year-old self, never give up on your passions in life, and just know it will pay off in the future,” she said.

For 22 years, Carl V-Twins Motorcycle Shop stood on 4th Avenue in Conway.

The former owner retired early due to health reasons but requested for it to remain a motorcycle shop.

For two new owners, this meant turning their dreams of having their own shop into reality with Kreative Designz.

“He basically passed the torch on to us as new owners, so I still want to create you know just continuing the legacy that he has built and has established,” said Williams, who is a co-owner of the shop. “And I want to kind of shake it up a little bit here in the motorcycle culture here in Horry County.”

With the Grand Strand being home to bike rallies and other related events, Williams said her goal is to allow her shop to be a safe haven for those overlooked.

“When I go into a shop automatically, they think that I’m shopping for my husband or my boyfriend or my father,” she said. “They don’t expect me as a female to be able to ride motorcycles and then once I explain to them, I am a female rider and I’m coming for myself they automatically tried to overtalk me. I was being overheard as a female biker.”

Services at Kreative Designz include oil changes, tune-ups, audio, paint, parts, custom builds, air rides, tire changes as well as selling merchandise.

Horry County resident Dyana Davis-Dozier told WMBF News she has been riding her motorcycle for three decades. She added that seeing a fellow woman biker become a shop owner gives her hope for the future.

“Here for it to be in Horry County it’s very exciting and very uplifting to let people know as well as myself that the economy is still able for you to invest and make some dreams come true,” she said.

Williams said she is now the first commercial female motorcycle shop owner in the state and is hoping to create a trickle effect for others to follow.

“I’m hoping this will get females more involved and not only just the riding or the passion of motorcycles but actually want to learn the business side of it,” she said.

Kreative Designz Motorcycle Shop is located at 1717 4th Ave. South in Conway.

Williams and co-owner Charles Hemingway both said they are ready to welcome all bikers across the Grand Strand.

