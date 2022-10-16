Submit a Tip
Man arrested, charged in deadly Lumberton stabbing

Kenneth Totten
Kenneth Totten(Robeson County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after a stabbing in North Carolina.

The Lumberton Police Department said officers responded to reports of the incident at the Sun Do Kwik Shop on South Martin Luther King Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police found a victim at the scene with stab wounds to the chest. They were taken to the hospital.

Officers then received information that indicated the suspect, 28-year-old Kenneth Totten, was inside a home at a nearby mobile home park. He was later found and arrested without incident.

Police were notified hours later that the victim, later identified as 31-year-old Ryan Chavis, died as a result of his injuries.

Totten is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, but Lumberton police said the charges will be upgraded due to Chavis’s death.

Online records show Totten is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center as of 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information and/or video of the incident is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

No one hurt in Socastee-area shooting, police investigating
