Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Lake City shooting leaves 1 hurt as deputies, SWAT respond; suspect at large

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of the incident on Rae Street in Lake City. The victim was located at the scene with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators then received credible information that the suspect was at a nearby home on Rae Street. As the sheriff’s office SWAT team responded to the area, it was later determined the suspect left the area before they arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly five years after being destroyed by hurricane Matthew, the Surfside Beach Pier Committee...
‘Stop Work’ order issued for buildings on Surfside Beach Pier platform
Renaissance Towers
Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Fairmont Police - Derrick Mcrae
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive

Latest News

Person hit by stray bullet in Mullins shooting, police say
No one hurt in Socastee-area shooting, police investigating
No one hurt in Socastee-area shooting, police investigating
.
VIDEO: SLED: 3 charged in Myrtle Beach human trafficking case
Fairmont Police - Derrick Mcrae
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say