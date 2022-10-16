Lake City shooting leaves 1 hurt as deputies, SWAT respond; suspect at large

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of the incident on Rae Street in Lake City. The victim was located at the scene with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators then received credible information that the suspect was at a nearby home on Rae Street. As the sheriff’s office SWAT team responded to the area, it was later determined the suspect left the area before they arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

