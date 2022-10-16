FIRST ALERT: Biggest drop in temperatures of this season expected this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll have a beautiful Sunday forecast in store for you. Enjoy it while it lasts because temperatures will be falling this week
TODAY
Plenty of time to enjoy the warmth Sunday as the sunny skies return. After a cool start in the lower 50s, temperatures will quickly climb. Expect afternoon highs to top out in the lower 80s Sunday.
TONIGHT
Clouds will gradually increase tonight. Overall, we’ll have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. The cloud cover will help our temperatures stay warm with lows cooling in the low 60s across the Pee Dee.
TOMORROW
The clouds return Monday ahead of our next cold front. Despite the clouds, rain chances remain low. Only expecting an isolated downpour or two throughout the day. We remain warm for one more afternoon with another round of lower 80s.
FALLING TEMPERATURES
The big drop is set to arrive Tuesday! The coldest weather so far this season filters in, dropping our afternoon highs to right around 60° through mid-week. Thursday morning features a round of 30s with patchy areas of frost possible away from the immediate coastline.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.