Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business.

According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.

Firefighters attacked the fire from inside until the building became unstable. From there, crews used a ladder truck to make an aerial attack.

Autoplay Caption

Crews had the fire under control in just over an hour. Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and Horry County Fire Department assisted at the scene along with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick County EMS.

A press release from the fire department says although there was heavy damage to the building, there were no injuries.

The Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office is helping to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.