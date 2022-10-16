Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire

Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire(Patti Hewett)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business.

According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.

Firefighters attacked the fire from inside until the building became unstable. From there, crews used a ladder truck to make an aerial attack.

Caption

Crews had the fire under control in just over an hour. Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and Horry County Fire Department assisted at the scene along with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick County EMS.

A press release from the fire department says although there was heavy damage to the building, there were no injuries.

The Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office is helping to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly five years after being destroyed by hurricane Matthew, the Surfside Beach Pier Committee...
‘Stop Work’ order issued for buildings on Surfside Beach Pier platform
Renaissance Towers
Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Fairmont Police - Derrick Mcrae
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Old Dominion spoils homecoming for Coastal Carolina
New motorcycle shop continues, creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
VIDEO: New motorcycle shop continues, creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
KREATIVE DESIGNZ
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
Kenneth Totten
Man arrested, charged in deadly Lumberton stabbing