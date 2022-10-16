Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 Highway patrolmen injured after being hit during traffic stop

Crime tape and police lights
Crime tape and police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that injured two South Carolina Highway Patrolmen overnight.

Deputies said the patrolmen were hit by a silver Chrysler during a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. After the collision, the driver fled the scene without stopping.

Both patrolmen were taken to the hospital for treatment. One received treatment and was released. However, the other remains in critical condition.

According to deputies, the suspect was taken into custody nearby about an hour later.

Deputies are still at the scene investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly five years after being destroyed by hurricane Matthew, the Surfside Beach Pier Committee...
‘Stop Work’ order issued for buildings on Surfside Beach Pier platform
Renaissance Towers
Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Fairmont Police - Derrick Mcrae
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Old Dominion spoils homecoming for Coastal Carolina
Coastal Carolina dropped their first game of the season to Old Dominion on Saturday
Old Dominion spoils homecoming for Coastal Carolina, 49-21
Falling temperatures
FIRST ALERT: Biggest drop in temperatures of this season expected this week
Lake City shooting leaves 1 hurt as deputies, SWAT respond; suspect at large
Person hit by stray bullet in Mullins shooting, police say