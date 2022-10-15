Old Dominion spoils homecoming for Coastal Carolina, 49-21

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Sun Belt Conference newcomer Old Dominion made a big statement at Brooks Stadium on Saturday, stunning previously-unbeaten Coastal Carolina on the Chanticleers’ homecoming, 49-21.

Old Dominion (3-3) was mainly powered by a rushing attack led by Blake Watson, who gashed the Chanticleer defense for 256 yards and three touchdowns - including a 67-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter that effectively put the game out of reach.

Despite being sacked six times, Coastal Carolina (6-1) quarterback Grayson McCall threw for 358 yards and three touchdowns. Sam Pinckney led all Chanticleer wideouts with seven catches for 113 yards, while Jared Brown, Jacob Jenkins and Tyler Roberts each caught scores. McCall would come out of the game late in the fourth quarter.

The loss also snaps a nine-game winning streak for Coastal dating back to last season.

TURNING POINT

The Monarchs began pulling away with 21 unanswered points beginning late in the second quarter on one of Watson’s scoring runs. D.J. Mack Jr. ran in the second score from 20 yards out early in the third, while quarterback Hayden Wolff found Isiah Paige on the Monarchs’ next possession following a turnover on downs by the Chants.

Coastal Carolina responded with a 75-yard connection from McCall to Brown after Old Dominion’s second score of the period, but the Monarchs once again drove down the field and went up 35-14. It was a deficit the Chants would not be able to overcome, despite a score early in the fourth quarter.

EFFICIENCY

The Monarchs scored touchdowns on seven of their nine total possessions in Saturday’s game, including their final six in a row.

UP NEXT

Coastal Carolina is on a bye next week before traveling to Marshall on Oct. 29 and hosting Appalachian State on Nov. 3.

