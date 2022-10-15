No one hurt in Socastee-area shooting, police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Socastee area on Saturday.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened near the Amberfield subdivision, located off Dick Pond Road.

No one was hurt, according to police.

The HCPD also said neighbors and other residents might see officers and bloodhound team members in the area.

