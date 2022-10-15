Submit a Tip
No one hurt in Socastee-area shooting, police investigating

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Socastee area on Saturday.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened near the Amberfield subdivision, located off Dick Pond Road.

No one was hurt, according to police.

The HCPD also said neighbors and other residents might see officers and bloodhound team members in the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

