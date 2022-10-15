FIRST ALERT: Nice weekend on tap, big changes next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a cool & calm morning as you are preparing to get the weekend started. We’re looking at a fantastic forecast for any weekend plans.

TODAY

Abundant sunshine will bring those cool temperatures this morning up to the mid-upper 70s by this afternoon. This will put us right around where we should be for this time of year for both the beaches and inland areas.

Here's a look at the forecast for today with highs in the mid 70s. (WMBF)

If you’re headed out to the Bog-Off or to any weekend event, expect plenty of sunshine and a great day to spend outside in the community. As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will fall back into the 60s. Overnight, we’ll drop into the low-mid 50s. It will not be as cold Sunday morning as it was this morning.

Headed out? The forecast looks lovely as you step out for any events this weekend. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Sunday and Monday will be the warmest days of the next seven days.

A little bit warmer by Sunday for any outdoor plans. (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the upper 70s on the beaches to the lower 80s for the inland locations. We’re still looking at plenty of sunshine for Sunday before a few clouds arrive Monday. We’re rain-free to end the weekend and our attention turns to the cold front that arrives Monday night, bringing the coldest air of the season so far.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will see partly cloudy skies ahead of the cold front with a stray shower chance later in the day. The cold front will pass through the region Monday night, leading to the coldest temperatures we’ve seen so far for the middle of next week. Highs will drop into the lower 60s for Tuesday afternoon! By Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, we will start the day with temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s! A frost threat will develop for inland areas Tuesday and Wednesday night.

A cold front moves in on Monday night and brings changes for the rest of next week. (WMBF)

This trend will continue with the lower 60s for highs on Wednesday. Eventually, we’ll return to the mid-upper 60s for highs by Thursday & Friday. Hello, cold front, hello, fall weather!

Next week's cold front will drop temperatures into the 30s and bring a frost threat to the inland areas. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.