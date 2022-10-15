Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the warmth Sunday, coldest weather so far this season arrives soon

Much colder weather arrives
Much colder weather arrives(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Strong cold front brings an end to the warm weather next week.

SUNDAY

Plenty of time to enjoy the warmth Sunday as the sunny skies return. After a cool start in the lower 50s, temperatures will quickly climb. Expect afternoon highs to top out in the lower 80s Sunday.

Warm weather continues Sunday
Warm weather continues Sunday(WMBF)

MONDAY

The clouds return Monday ahead of our next cold front. Despite the clouds, rain chances remain low. Only expecting an isolated downpour or two throughout the day. We remain warm for one more afternoon with another round of lower 80s.

COLD WEATHER RETURNS

The big drop is set to arrive Tuesday! The coldest weather so far this season filters in, dropping our afternoon highs to right around 60° through mid-week. Thursday morning features a round of 30s with patchy areas of frost possible away from the immediate coastline.

Cooler weather returns next week
Cooler weather returns next week(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor
Nearly five years after being destroyed by hurricane Matthew, the Surfside Beach Pier Committee...
‘Stop Work’ order issued for buildings on Surfside Beach Pier platform
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
From left to right: Kwame Vereen, Lashon Ladson, Brittany Rutledge-Jackson
SLED: 3 charged in human trafficking case at Myrtle Beach hotel
5 car crash send 1 to hospital; beachbound lanes closed on 501
5 car crash sends 1 to hospital; beachbound lanes closed on 501 at Myrtle Ridge Dr.

Latest News

Coastal Carolina logo
Old Dominion spoils homecoming for Coastal Carolina, 49-21
No one hurt in Socastee-area shooting, police investigating
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive
Headed out? The forecast looks lovely as you step out for any events this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Nice weekend on tap, big changes next week