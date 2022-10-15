FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the warmth Sunday, coldest weather so far this season arrives soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Strong cold front brings an end to the warm weather next week.

SUNDAY

Plenty of time to enjoy the warmth Sunday as the sunny skies return. After a cool start in the lower 50s, temperatures will quickly climb. Expect afternoon highs to top out in the lower 80s Sunday.

Warm weather continues Sunday (WMBF)

MONDAY

The clouds return Monday ahead of our next cold front. Despite the clouds, rain chances remain low. Only expecting an isolated downpour or two throughout the day. We remain warm for one more afternoon with another round of lower 80s.

COLD WEATHER RETURNS

The big drop is set to arrive Tuesday! The coldest weather so far this season filters in, dropping our afternoon highs to right around 60° through mid-week. Thursday morning features a round of 30s with patchy areas of frost possible away from the immediate coastline.

Cooler weather returns next week (WMBF)

