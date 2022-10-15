Deadly crash marks third collision since June for popular Grand Strand road

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council.

But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road.

Councilman Bill Howard, with Horry County, said it’s not the road that’s the issue, it’s the traffic.

“Well you know the road’s, it’s a good shaped road, it’s just busy, really heavy traffic. It’s a good road there just only two lanes,” said Councilman Howard. “You know those subdivisions that are being built now they’re paying to have it widened. Having turn lanes, so traffic can flow on through as people are turning.”

Besides the rezoning plan, Councilman Howard said he has no interest to add more homes to the area.

At this point, the rezoning request has to go through the planning commission first.

The request has been deferred a couple of times and is expected to be discussed on Nov. 8.

Once it goes through the planning commission, it will be voted on three times by Horry County Council.

Councilman Howard said River Oaks Drive is already busy enough without new developments.

“That being said, there’s no plans for rezoning anybody new in that area because we do realize what was zoned many many years ago, is now starting to be developed,” said Councilman Howard.

Councilman Howard added that if the rezoning is approved, it could take up to eight to nine years for any construction to begin on the road or area itself.

