‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Fairmont police are searching for a man they consider “armed and dangerous” Friday night.

Derrick Daqann Mcrae, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Fairmont Police Department has obtained warrants for the charges against Mcrae in connection to the death of Keon Alston which happened on Sept. 24 on Madison Street in Fairmont.

Mcrae is considered Armed and Dangerous.

Anyone with information on the location of Mcrae can contact FPD at 910-628-5115 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.