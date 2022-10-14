WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 8

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Socastee at Conway

Carolina Forest at Sumter

North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville

South Florence at Myrtle Beach

Wilson at West Florence

Darlington at Crestwood

Marlboro County at Lakewood

Waccamaw at Aynor

Manning at Dillon

Georgetown at Loris

Kingstree at Andrews

Lee Central at Marion

Scotts Branch at Carvers Bay

Johnsonville at East Clarendon

Lamar at Hannah-Pamplico, 7 p.m.

Latta at Lake View

Wilson Hall at Florence Christian

Hilton Head Chrisitan at Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy at Colleton Prep

Conway Christian at Lee Academy

Andrew Jackson Academy at Dillon Christian

Hammond at Trinity Collegiate

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.