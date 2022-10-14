Water supply issues push new hydrants to be installed after West Florence fire

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly a month ago, West Florence Fire Rescue worked to put out a fire on Pine Needles Road.

They quickly realized two nearby hydrants were out of service. As a result, crews from four other agencies came to assist.

Allen Mattews, a nearby neighbor told WMBF News he felt like it could’ve been him in the fire.

“It could’ve been my house just as good as it was theirs and who’s to say that my house won’t be next,” said Matthews.

Residents asked questions and waited for answers after a water supply issue before and now after the fire.

One hydrant was struck by a car back in March, and crews were not able to get water from the second one.

Residents have experienced an emotional rollercoaster and those affected are now left with nothing.

“Their family was standing out here on the side of the road,” said Matthews. “The two little girls were hollering and crying for their daddy, and he was in the house looking for them, and no water to fight the fire.”

WMBF News reached out to the City of Florence in search of an update on when the hydrants would be replaced, and who was responsible for checking the status of hydrants throughout the area to make sure the issue doesn’t happen again.

Michael Hemingway is the Utilities Director for Florence and said the accountability is mutual.

“City of Florence and system operations,” said Hemingway. “We work with our City Fire Department and the local unified fire district through their fire coordinator to handle maintenance in operation of hydrants.”

Hemingway also mentioned the delay was due to a hydrant backorder but said they should be installed by next week.

West Florence Fire Rescue Chief Howard Worrell said fire hydrants are checked annually.

As they wait for the installation, some residents are just looking for a return to the peace of mind.

“I’d sleep better at night,” said Randy Bailey, a Florence Resident. “Feel safer with new hydrants coming in. I would feel a lot safer for me and my wife and my family.”

Others were quick to point out, hydrants can always be replaced, but a life cannot.

“The number one thing about a fire, you got to have water, no water that means you not putting out a fire,” said Matthews. “Because it’s kind of hard to replace a life, and it could have been my life just as well as it was my neighbor’s life across the road.”

The City of Florence said new hydrants will be installed on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

An advisory will be sent out to residents to let them know the water will be shut off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.