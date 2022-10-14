‘Stop Work’ order issued for buildings on Surfside Beach Pier platform

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction on the Surfside Beach Pier platform is halted until the town receives a proper permit.

The buildings on the pier were served a “Stop Work” order last Friday. The order is for the buildings on the pier platform, not the pier itself.

The Town of Surfside Beach confirmed the order was issued last week after town staff found they did not have current design plans in their possession.

A spokesperson for the Town of Surfside Beach released the following statement to WMBF News:

”Our current Planning, Building and Zoning staff, recently discovered, the town was not in possession of updated design plans for properties on the pier, or permits.

A stop-work order was issued until PB&Z can review the plans and issue a proper permit.

State law prohibits construction until that process is complete.”

