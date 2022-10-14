Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Stop Work’ order issued for buildings on Surfside Beach Pier platform

Nearly five years after being destroyed by hurricane Matthew, the Surfside Beach Pier Committee...
Nearly five years after being destroyed by hurricane Matthew, the Surfside Beach Pier Committee is moving from phase one of three in their redevelopment plan for the pier.(Source)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction on the Surfside Beach Pier platform is halted until the town receives a proper permit.

The buildings on the pier were served a “Stop Work” order last Friday. The order is for the buildings on the pier platform, not the pier itself.

The Town of Surfside Beach confirmed the order was issued last week after town staff found they did not have current design plans in their possession.

A spokesperson for the Town of Surfside Beach released the following statement to WMBF News:

”Our current Planning, Building and Zoning staff, recently discovered, the town was not in possession of updated design plans for properties on the pier, or permits.

A stop-work order was issued until PB&Z can review the plans and issue a proper permit.

State law prohibits construction until that process is complete.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
David Joseph Bean, 68
Owner of former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club arrested on tax fraud charges
Horry County Assessor’s Office relieves residents’ frustration over property taxes
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Renaissance Towers
Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Don’t miss the Loris Bog-Off Festival this weekend
You can join the more than 30,000 people who will flood into the city of Loris for the 43rd...
Chicken, rice, sausage & spice! Don’t miss the Loris Bog-Off Festival this weekend
Memorial for Quinton Simon
Police, FBI working to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body
Highs today will be cooler with temperatures in the low-mid 70s.
FIRST ALERT: Nice weekend on tap, fall cold snap next week